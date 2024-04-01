Labourers slip into oil tanker, rescued

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Rescuers recovered lives of two workers who slipped accidentally into top open of the oil tanker while getting to its rooftop.

According to official spokesman, it had received call that the workers fell unconscious after dropping into the oil tanker placed at cattle market.

As a result, the aid workers rushed to the location with motorbike ambulance service and took the persons out of the oil.

They were shifted to DHQ hospital and later removed to Nishtar hospital Multan to get the required medication.

After the prolonged treatment, the victims' health got recovered but were yet kept in emergency ward to examine their health, it's said.

Rescuers informed to the police station concerned which started of victims' identification and searching their heirs, it was said.