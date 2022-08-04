UrduPoint.com

LAC ED Visits Alhamra Arts Gallery To See Calligraphy Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 10:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director (ED) Farhat Jabeen on Thursday visited Alhamra Art Gallery to see three-day-long calligraphy exhibition.

The exhibition features 26 calligraphy artworks from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhat Jabeen said that the art of calligraphy has a special place in Islamic civilization and culture, adding that the work of the youth is commendable.

She said that in the displayed artworks the artists have written Quranic verses in a very beautiful manner.

She said that Pakistan is one of the countries where artists have done a great job in calligraphy and Alhamra is making special efforts for the promotion and development of the art of calligraphy. She said that regular workshops are being organized, and classes are organized in the summer camp in this regard.

The current art exhibition would continue till Friday.

