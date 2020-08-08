UrduPoint.com
LAC Executive Director Reviews Independence Day Preparations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai on Saturday chaired a meeting at Alhamrah to review the preparation for Independence Day celebrations.

She said that LAC would celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with full enthusiasm keeping in view the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Rai said that steps would be taken to enlighten the new generation with the services of the leaders of Pakistan Movement. At the same time, tributes would be paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Pakistan.

Wonderful national anthem was being prepared in the style of Orchestra's in which almost 35 composers and instrumentalists of Alhamra Arts Council were participating, she added.

Rai said that Alhamra was proving to be a great identity for the country in terms of art and culture all over the world.

