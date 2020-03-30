UrduPoint.com
Lahore General Hospital Set To Establish Corona, ICU Wards In 2 Private Hospitals

Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:06 PM

Lahore General Hospital set to establish Corona, ICU wards in 2 private hospitals

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has completed arrangements for setting up Corona Wards and ICUs (Intensive Care Units) in two private hospitals and released the duty roster of doctors and paramedics for the purpose, says a press release

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has completed arrangements for setting up Corona Wards and ICUs (Intensive Care Units) in two private hospitals and released the duty roster of doctors and paramedics for the purpose, says a press release.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar visited the hospitals and issued necessary instructions to the administration. He said that in the light of the Punjab Health Department orders, staff would be given 15-day leave after completing one-week duty at Corona Isolation Ward at Lahore General Hospital, and new staff would replace them.

He said that initially 50 beds in each hospital had been allocated to the private hospitals and that the number could be increased if need arises. He said that doctors and nurses, who would perform duty in private hospitals, would be provided with the security kits, pick-and-drop facility and food by the LGH administration.

The LGH has opened the new facilities at Central Park Teaching Hospital and Sinai Hospital where arrangements have been completed.

