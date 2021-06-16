UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Khawaja Asif's Bail Plea Till June 21

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:32 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif In money laundering and assets beyond means case till June 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif In money laundering and assets beyond means case till June 21.

The court directed the NAB prosecutor to appear with relevant record on the next date of hearing and advance his arguments.

The division bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Khawaja Asif.

During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor argued before the court that a reference against Khawaja Asif had been prepared and it had been sent to Islamabad for final approval. He submitted that the reference would be submitted in the court after approval while seeking two weeks time.

However, the bench observed that it could not give two weeks time for the purpose and directed the NAB prosecutor to advance his arguments on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till June 21.

Khawaja Asif had filed the petition, stating that the bureau had launched investigations against him on charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.

