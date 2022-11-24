UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Declines Request To Stop Possible Use Of Tear Gas On PTI March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Lahore High Court declines request to stop possible use of tear gas on PTI march

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declined a request to stop law enforcement agencies from use of tear gas at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led march in Rawalpindi on November 26, and sought a reply from the federal government and other respondents over the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declined a request to stop law enforcement agencies from use of tear gas at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led march in Rawalpindi on November 26, and sought a reply from the Federal government and other respondents over the matter.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by Shireen Nawaz against the possible use of tear gas at the march on Nov 26.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client had already filed a petition against use of tear gas by the law enforcement agencies at protests and it was fixed for hearing on December 15. He underscored that the use of tear gas shells posed serious risks to human lives and the environment.

He submitted that as per media reports, the law enforcement agencies were issued 50,000 canisters and 36000 gas guns to be used at PTI-led march in Rawalpindi on Nov 26. He submitted that such excessive use of tear gas would affect the residents of the locality, if used. He submitted that use of tear gas on citizens should not be a choice when alternate means were available to control riots. He pleaded with the court to restrain law enforcement agencies from possible use of tear gas on the PTI march on Nov 26.

However, the court declined the request to immediately stop law enforcement agencies from use of tear gas at the PTI march and sought a reply from the federal government and other respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Riots Rawalpindi March November December Gas Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Switzerland 'can beat anyone' at World Cup, says X ..

Switzerland 'can beat anyone' at World Cup, says Xhaka

1 minute ago
 US Congress Retains Support for Ukraine After Midt ..

US Congress Retains Support for Ukraine After Midterm Elections - Biden

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Open Consulate in Armenia in December - ..

Canada to Open Consulate in Armenia in December - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Khurram Dastgir ..

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Khurram Dastgir

3 minutes ago
 President appoints Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as CJC ..

President appoints Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as CJCSC; Gen Syed Asim Munir as COA ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister emphases on creating awareness about clea ..

Minister emphases on creating awareness about cleanliness among students

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.