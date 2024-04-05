Lahore High Court (LHC) Promotes 20 AD&SJs
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 06:04 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday promoted 20 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs) (Grade-21)
According to a notification issued here, the committee, comprising the chief justice and judges, promoted the AD&SJs on the recommendations made by the Performance Evaluation Committee, in its meeting held on March 29, 2024.
The AD&SJs promoted as D&SJs are: Ms. Misbah Khan, Munsif Khan, Naveed Anjum Saleemi, Humayun Saeed, Raja Shahid Zamir, Muhammad Mazhar Saleem, Raja Amjad Iqbal, Muhammad Sharif, Arshad Iqbal, Ms. Humaira-tuz-Zahra, Muhammad Naeem Saleem, Shamshad Ali Rana, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Bilal Baig, Afaq Ahmad, Ijaz Ali, Syed Imran Raza Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Ishaq, Izhar-ul-Haq, and Muhammad Faisal Ahmad.
