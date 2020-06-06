UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Stay Govt From Coercive Measures Against Chicken Sellers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:06 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stayed the Punjab government from taking coercive measures against chicken sellers on account of fixing prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stayed the Punjab government from taking coercive measures against chicken sellers on account of fixing prices.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Poultry Association against fixing chicken prices by the government.

A counsel on behalf of the association argued before the court that the Punjab government and district administration did not have any authority of fixing chicken prices. He submitted that the district administration fixed the chicken prices through verbal orders whereas no notification was available for the purpose.

He submitted that the prices of feed had increased and it was not possible to sale chicken on low prices.

He also apprised the court that chicken sellers were being harassed without any reason. He pleaded with the court for stopping the government from harassing chicken sellers and set aside the step of fixing chicken prices.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stopped government from taking coercive measures against chicken sellers. The court also issued notices to the government and other respondents and sought reply besides adjourning further hearing.

The court also remarked during the hearing that it could not allow chicken to become unaffordable for most people.

