Lahore Police Held Flag March

Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Lahore Police held flag march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore police held flag march in different areas of the Iqbal Town on Friday to maintain law and order situation.

Flag march was supervised by SP Iqbal Town Capt (retd) Muhammad Ajmal while SDPOs, SHOs Circle Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Muslim Town and Nawan Kot participated in the flag march.

The march started from PS Muslim Town and ended at the same place after passing through Wahdat Road, Samanabad Morr and Gulshan Ravi.

Lahore police is giving message to the citizens through march that the police is high alert to fight with terrorists in any untoward incident. SP Iqbal Town said that snap checking and search operation will continue.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

