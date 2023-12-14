Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, cell phones, weapon

The Larkana District Police raided various places here on Thursday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, Pro-claimed offenders, and absconders, and recovered weapons, narcotics, liquor, Mobile phones, ammunition, and motorcycles

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Larkana District Police raided various places here on Thursday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, Pro-claimed offenders, and absconders, and recovered weapons, narcotics, liquor, Mobile phones, ammunition, and motorcycles.

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, teams of various police stations conducted many raids.

Dari Police Station of Larkana City, Allahabad Police Station of Larkana, Market Police Station of Larkana City, Ratodero Police Station, Ali Goharabad Police Station, Sehar Police Station, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Police Station and other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, outlaws, Robbers, Drug-peddlers, proclaimed offenders and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Afaq Metlo, Abdul Rauf Shaikh, Ali Abass Chandio, Nawaz Sehar, Akbar Khokhar, Muhammad Khan Khokhar, and others and recovered the arms & ammunition and mobile phones from their possession.

On the other hand, ASP City Larkana Atif Amir handed over the recovered mobile phones from the outlaws to the owners Muhammad Aslam, Amir Ali, Rajab Ali, Sajid Ali, and others during the operation.

Larkana Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.

SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi said the arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements will be dealt with stern action, adding that the crackdown operation will be continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.