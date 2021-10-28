The book launching ceremony of four books written by eminent writer and Secretary Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Shabnam Gul would be held at Arts Council, Karachi on Saturday (October 30).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The book launching ceremony of four books written by eminent writer and Secretary Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Shabnam Gul would be held at Arts Council, Karachi on Saturday (October 30).

According to SLA spokesman Saleem Jarwar, 4 books (two each in Sindhi and urdu) written by Authority's secretary Shabnam Gul would be formally launched at Haseena Moen Hall of Karachi Arts Council on Oct 30 at about 3 pm.

Four books namely, "Lahrun jo Geet" (Radio Drama) "Khwaban Jo Safar" (Travelogue), "Piyasi Lahreen" and " Tahet i Shaor Ki Taqat" (Articles and Columns) would be launched in the ceremony, Jarwar added.

He said prominent writers Qazi Khadim, poet Imdad Hussain, drama writer Noor-ul- Huda Shah, Columnist Zahida Hina, Taj Joyo, Iffat Naveed, Dr Sher Mehrani, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Solangi and other scholars will attend the ceremony as special guests and also shed light on literary work of Ms Shabnam Gul.