Law Minister Chairs Meeting On Removal Of Difficulties In Installation Of New Gas, Electricity Connections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting on removal of difficulties in installation of new electricity and gas connections in Islamabad Zones 3, 4 & 5

The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed and representatives of Ministry of Interior, IESCO & SNGPL.

The minister inquired about the development in view of implementation of judgment of Islamabad High Court with regard to provision of utility connections to residents of Zone 3, 4 & 5 in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA informed that a case has been moved to the Federal Cabinet to constitute a committee under Master Planning Commission to resolve the issues of Zones 4 & 5.

Dr. Farogh Naseem suggested that permanent solution would be to introduce one time amnesty for unregulated housing schemes & regulated schemes with existing houses / buildings.

He suggested CDA to form a policy regarding the Amnesty scheme and the law ministry would fully support and help in this regard.

He said that the government had to make the Islamabad a model city.

He asked the Chairman CDA to pay outstanding payments within one year where CDA had acquired the land but payments were yet to be made.

