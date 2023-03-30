ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Thursday approved the terms and conditions for appointment of Lt. Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed as Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said that the terms and conditions as admissible to a judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan had been approved for the post of chairman NAB during his service.