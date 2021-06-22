Lawmakers for increase in govt employees' salaries by 10-20 per cent

Legislators from treasury and opposition benches in National Assembly on Tuesday recommended the federal government to increase the salaries of government employees from 10 to 20 per cent in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Legislators from treasury and opposition benches in National Assembly on Tuesday recommended the Federal government to increase the salaries of government employees from 10 to 20 per cent in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Opening debate on budget, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti stressed the lawmakers to personally lead people welfare projects as this was our responsibility and people has a lot of expectation in our Constituencies.

He said that we parliamentarians always criticize the government departments but this was also our responsibility to initiate public welfare programs.

Amanullah Bhatti briefed the House regarding a welfare project he initiated for the provision of clean drinking water in his constituency NA-119, Sheikupura-I.

He said that under the project clean drinking water was made available in 135 villages so far.

Taking part in budget debate, Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) MNA Maulana Jamal ud Din demanded an allocation of funds for the victims of landmines in South Waziristan tribal district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that more employment opportunities should be created for the youth of merged areas of erstwhile FATA, adding that government had also promised induction of 20,000 police personal in merged areas. He said that instead of fulfilling promise, the Community Health Centers closed in South Waziristan.

He also demanded that government allocate special financial package for the welfare of Waziristan people.

He said that the federal government has also announced construction of 100 kilometer roads projects in his constituency but no work yet started on the projects.

MNA Jamal ud Din proposed salaries of government employees should be increased by 20 per cent.

Taking part in debate, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that the government must go for realistic and achievable targets for sustainable development in the country.

He also suggested the government to increase the salaries of employees by 20 per cent. He also proposed to increase higher education budget upto ten billion as compared to previous allocations. He also proposed for continuing the current project of police hospital in Islamabad.

PTI MNA Major Tahir Saddique, taking part in debate, said that Attock District was ignored in the federal budget allocations. He demanded that government should allocate funds for his constituency.

He also proposed to enhance the allocation for the agriculture sector and announce Kissan package for the farmer's community to provide them a relief.

He demanded that action should be taken against the lawmakers who used non-parliamentary language during previous sessions. He said that treasury and opposition lawmakers were making lengthy speeches but there was need of some practical work for the welfare of the poor people.

Participating in the debate, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Shazia Atta Marri urged Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to issue production order of the arrested members, so that they can attend the budget session.

Criticizing budget, she said, that the government should take more measures for the poor segment of the society and agriculture sector.

The legislator said that country needed agriculture development for achieving the national food security, adding that National Finance Commission Award (NFC) should be implemented in latter and spirit.

She said the government should increase the employees up to 20 percent as 10 percent not enough in the current inflation ratio in the country.

Shazia Marri said the government should take concrete measures to control load-shedding across the country without any discrimination.