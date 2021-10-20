UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Conclude Arguments In Plea Seeking Evidence Record

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:29 PM

Lawyers conclude arguments in plea seeking evidence record

The lawyers of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case on Wednesday concluded their arguments before Islamabad High Court's (IHC) bench in their plea challenging their indictment and seeking provision of evidences record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The lawyers of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case on Wednesday concluded their arguments before Islamabad High Court's (IHC) bench in their plea challenging their indictment and seeking provision of evidences record.

The court also served notices to respondent on the petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents against the indictment by the trial court.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the accused Zahir Jaffar, Asmat Jaffar and Tahir Zahoor regarding above matter.

Petitioner's lawyer said only copies of the statements of the witnesses were provided along with the copies of the challan. No other relevant record was provided, the lawyer said.

He said according to the law, copies of all the statements recorded before the police and the magistrate should have been shared with the defence.

The court said that you want to say that the statements of some people were recorded but they were not made witnesses.

On the occasion, the police officials said the statements have been provided to the accused along with the challan. Justice Amir Farooq said the fair trial required that all the records must be provided to the accused.

The court took half an hour break and asked the defence side to view what record was still missing.

Later, the accused's lawyer said that after looking at the record, it was found that the statement of a witness recorded before the police was not found.

The police said a copy of this statement was to be submitted along with the supplementary challan.

The supplementary statement of Shaukat Ali Muqaddam which was recorded was also being asked. Justice Amir Farooq asked whether any statement recorded by the police under section 161 has been left out or not? In this case, there was an eight-week directive to complete the trial.

Petitioner's lawyer Asad Jamal said that he did not even provide CCTV footage. The public prosecutor said that they were also providing the transcript of the DVR.

Justice Amir Farooq said the court would pass the order. The documents were to be handed over to the lawyers of the accused in trial court.

During the hearing on the petition filed by the parents of Zahir Jaffer against the indictment of the accused by the trial court, the court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till October 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Lawyers October Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 minutes ago
 NATO Deployed Experts in Lithuania to Help Cope Wi ..

NATO Deployed Experts in Lithuania to Help Cope With Migration Crisis - Stoltenb ..

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister takes live calls at FM 95 radio

Chief Minister takes live calls at FM 95 radio

45 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 more lives with addition of 318 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives with addition of 318 infected people

47 seconds ago
 Chief Minister visits Kashana Welfare Home

Chief Minister visits Kashana Welfare Home

51 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Bahraini Council of Repre ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Bahraini Council of Representatives discuss cooperation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.