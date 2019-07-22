Lawyers observe strike against attack on senior advocate

UrduPoint.com
Lawyers of District Bar Association Hyderabad Monday observed full day strike against alleged attack on senior advocate and president Sindh High Court Association Nisar Ahmad Durani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Lawyers of District Bar Association Hyderabad Monday observed full day strike against alleged attack on senior advocate and president Sindh High Court Association Nisar Ahmad Durani.

Due to strike proceeding in all courts of the city remain suspended and new dates have been given to the litigants.

In a statement, the President District Bar Association Imdad Ali Unar advocate and General Secretary Irfan Ali Bughio advocate said that members of District Bar have condemned the incident and demanded of the SSP Hyderabad to register case against the accused.

