LB Polls By June Next Year: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Thursday reaffirmed his government's resolve to hold local bodies (LB) elections by June next year to transfer power to the people at the grassroots level

He was addressing a meeting of the AJK cabinet held in the state metropolis with him in the chair.

Niazi said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan special emphasis would be given to the development of tourism sector and for this purpose a network of infrastructure would be completed.

He said besides accelerating the pace of developmental activities in the state, a special package of Rs500 billion would be spent for the well-being of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of the AJK and taking practical steps to fulfill the requirements of the people and to turn Azad Kashmir into a developed area.

He said the government will launch a skill development programme to impart technical training to the educated youth to overcome unemployment.

He underlined the need for the completion of developmental projects within the specified time to save the government funds and to drop the fruits of development at the doorsteps of the common man.

He said the government would not compromise on the quality of the work and added that the Prime Minister Implementation Commission would be given more powers.

He said some decisions taken by the previous government in their last days of tenure, had created problems for the new government.

