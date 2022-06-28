LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V Tuesday demolished as well as sealed various illegal buildings here at LDA Avenue-I, Raiwind Road and Jubli Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V Tuesday demolished as well as sealed various illegal buildings here at LDA Avenue-I, Raiwind Road and Jubli Town.

According to the spokesperson for LDA here, the authority demolished illegal offices on plot 1087 and 1088, of Block C, illegal godown at main blvd and also demolished illegal shops on plot 1149, Block J, while sealed an illegal hostel on plot 50, Block M at LDA Aevenue-I.

The LDA demolished various illegal shops at Raiwind road. The authority also sealed building for an illegal extension on plot no 395, Block D, Jubli Town.

During the operation, LDA enforcement staff and police official were also present.