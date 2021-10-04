LDA seals 17 buildings in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone–III staff here on Monday sealed 17 buildings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of dues at Faisal Town and Link Road Model Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the sealed properties were defaulter of commercialization fee amounting to Rs 7.3 million.

The authority has sealed plot number 64B, 17B, 53B, 43B, 13B, 24B, 598 and 33A at FaisalTown while sealed general stores, Burger points, Property office, Tea stall, Polyclinic,Pharmacy and garments shops in Model town.