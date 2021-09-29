Legislative business on private members' day remains unaddressed

The National Assembly left most of its agenda unaddressed on private members' day due to quorum issue pointed out by a private member of the lower house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly left most of its agenda unaddressed on private members' day due to quorum issue pointed out by a private member of the lower house.

PPPP lawmaker Shahid Rehmani pointed out the quorum which was found incomplete upon counting.

Due to quorum issue, the House did not consider 17 private members' bills, nine resolutions, three reports of standing committees and as many amendments in rules of procedure and conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007.

The House did not consider five motions under Rule 259 while a calling attention notice was deferred on mover's request.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Wajiha Qamar responded to a calling attention notice about conduct of classes in the universities and A-level examinations simultaneously.

The House passed a motion for consideration of the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2020 in joint sitting of the Parliament.

The motion was moved by a PML-N lawmaker Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

A PPPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar moved an adjournment motion regarding hike in prices of petroleum products.

The Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri admitted this motion for debate in any of the next sitting.

The House was adjourned to meet again on September 29 (Wednesday) at 04:00 pm.