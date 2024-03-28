Leopard poachers penalized for illegal hunting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Forest Department in Nowshera took action on Thursday against poachers who had hunted down a leopard in the Shah Kot area.

The incident, captured in a video shared online by the poachers, once again highlighted the challenges faced by authorities in safeguarding rare wildlife, a private news channel reported.

In response, the department imposed a hefty fine of Rs250,000 on the poachers for their illegal act. This incident adds to a series of similar occurrences, underscoring the ongoing struggle to protect leopards in the region.