LESCO detects 412 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 412 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on the 235th day of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 128 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

On the 235th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 394 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 290,908 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.

328 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 192,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Abbas Nagar; Rs 180,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Shahdara Town; Rs 174,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Muslim Park area; and Rs 135,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Flour Mill area.

During the 235 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 80,281 power connections and 75,731 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 30,649 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 94,596,581 detection units worth Rs 3,476,066,039 to all the power pilferers.