LESCO Detects Power Pilferers In Wagha Sub-Division

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected a number of electricity pilferers during an operation in different areas of Wagah Sub-Division.

A LESCO spokesperson said here Sunday that on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the anti-electricity theft campaign has been intensified in all the five districts of the LESCO region.

In this connection, the SDO Siraj-ud-Din Kakar under the supervision of Shalimar Division's X-En, conducted a checking operation in various villages including Dugage, Bassin, Wagria, Krakow and Busman, and found several customers of agricultural and domestic category were stealing electricity by hooking on main transmission lines.

The inspection team has seized all the wires used in electricity theft and started legal proceedings against all the accused, besides charging them with more than 200,000 units in the detection bills.

The LESCO Chief says that since the anti-electricity theft campaign started, there has been a clear reduction in electricity pilferage, but the campaign will continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft.

