LESCO Recovery Team Attacked In Gawalmandi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovery team was attacked and injured by a defaulter on Chamberlain Road of Gawalmandi Sub-Division, according to the company's spokesman here Sunday.
He explained that the team was on duty to recover long-pending dues from dead defaulters in the area when the accused attacked the LESCO team with an iron rod; however, the accused was arrested by the police and a case has also been registered against him. The LESCO has also disconnected the electricity connection of the accused.
