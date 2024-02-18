Open Menu

LESCO Recovery Team Attacked In Gawalmandi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovery team was attacked and injured by a defaulter on Chamberlain Road of Gawalmandi Sub-Division, according to the company's spokesman here Sunday.

He explained that the team was on duty to recover long-pending dues from dead defaulters in the area when the accused attacked the LESCO team with an iron rod; however, the accused was arrested by the police and a case has also been registered against him. The LESCO has also disconnected the electricity connection of the accused.

