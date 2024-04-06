LGH to remain functional during Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has decided to keep hospital open and provide timely treatment facilities to patients during the official holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This was informed by Medical Superintendent LGH Professor Dr. Nudret Sohail in a statement issued here on Saturday.

She said that the decision has been made in the light of the directions of Punjab Health Minister, Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafiq and the duty roster has been circulated while the duties of administrative doctors and health professionals have been assigned who will perform as per normal schedule.

She said that as per the policy of Punjab Government, emergency patients will be provided with free medicines, diagnostic tests and other facilities without a prescription fee and will be facilitated as maximum as possible.

She has directed the heads of all departments to keep their mobile phones operational during Eid holidays.

She directed to ensure attendance strictly as different emergency cases can be brought during these holidays. She directed the Sanitary Inspectors to pay special attention to cleanliness so that the people who come to the hospital can get a pleasant environment and with positive impressions. The MS also instructed the security guards to remain calm and vigilant while on duty and asked them to treat the patients and their families with good manners. In case of complaints, she said an action would be taken according to the rules and regulations against the employees violating instructions. She asked AMS Admin and DCNS to strictly implement the duty hours of their respective subordinate staff and take departmental action without delay against the absent or late employees. The MS directed to AMS and DMS that they will not be able to go without giving charge to the second shift. If any mismanagement is found in any department than the concerned DMS will be held accountable, she added.