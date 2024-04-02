LHC Bar moves SC in matter of judges' letter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Tuesday moved a petition to Supreme Court (SC) in a matter pertaining to the letter of IHC judges.

The petition was filed through the lawyer Hamid Ali Khan.

It prayed the court to constitute an inquiry commission comprising the judges of the top court while declaring the commission set up by the government as illegal.

The petition has named federation, ministry of law and justice and secretary cabinet as respondents in the case.