LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Wednesday dismissed petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, announced the reserved verdict on the petitions and upheld decisions of returning officers and tribunal of rejecting his nomination papers.

The court had reserved its verdict on petitions after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

The PTI founder, through his legal team, had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal rejected the nomination papers contrary to the facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.