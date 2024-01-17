Open Menu

LHC Dismisses PTI Founder's Pleas Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 07:16 PM

LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers

A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Wednesday dismissed petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Wednesday dismissed petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, announced the reserved verdict on the petitions and upheld decisions of returning officers and tribunal of rejecting his nomination papers.

The court had reserved its verdict on petitions after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

The PTI founder, through his legal team, had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal rejected the nomination papers contrary to the facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Mianwali Court Nomination Papers NA-89 NA-122

Recent Stories

Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

4 minutes ago
 LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' ..

LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' complaints speedily

4 minutes ago
 KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced secu ..

KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced security

5 minutes ago
 Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 W ..

Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup

3 minutes ago
 DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

5 minutes ago
 Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third ..

Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round

7 minutes ago
84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

7 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Specia ..

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..

37 minutes ago
 QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..

13 minutes ago
 Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakista ..

Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme

13 minutes ago
 Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get highe ..

Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan