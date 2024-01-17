Open Menu

LHC Dismisses PTI Leaders' Petitions Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar and Sanam Javed, against rejection of their nomination papers

The court also dismissed petitions filed by former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his wife, Hiba Chaudhry, against rejection of their nomination papers.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Jawad Hassan, announced the reserved verdicts on the petitions filed by the PTI serving and former leadership. The bench had reserved the verdict on petitions after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, earlier.

The bench dismissed petitions filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against rejection of his nomination papers from seven Constituencies. Parvez Elahi had challenged rejection of his nomination papers for NA-64, NA-69, NA-59, PP-23, PP-32, PP-34 and PP-42 by the appellate tribunal.

The bench dismissed petitions filed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers by appellate tribunal for NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218.

The bench dismissed a petition filed by Hammad Azhar against rejection of his nomination papers by appellate tribunal for NA-129.

The bench dismissed petitions filed by Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination papers for NA-119, NA-120 and PP-150.

The bench also dismissed petitions filed by Fawad Chaudhry against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-60 and NA-61. The bench dismissed petitions filed by Hiba Chaudhry against rejection of her nomination papers for NA-61 and PP-26.

Meanwhile, the bench dismissed petitions against acceptance of nomination papers of PTI leaders, including Usman Dar's mother, Rihana Dar, for NA-71 and PP-46, Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari for NA-50, Zartaj Gul for NA-185 and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed for PP-169 and allowed them to contest the elections.

More Stories From Pakistan