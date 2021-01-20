LHC disposes of petitions filed by Chaudhry brothers against NAB inquiries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday disposed of petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, challenging three NAB inquiries against them.

The bench disposed of the petitions after it was told that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had closed all the inquiries against Chaudhry brothers.

NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem appeared before the bench and submitted a report about closing the inquiries.

The division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the petitions filed by Chaudhry brothers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry brothers had challenged NAB investigations into charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau launched investigations against them on above said charges in 2000. They submitted that the bureau had failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017 and 2018 but it was not closed due to malafide intentions.

They submitted that the NAB chairman had on February 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and re investigations of the matter. They contended that the investigations and subsequent proceedings were illegal. They pleaded with the court for setting aside the investigations being illegal.