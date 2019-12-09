UrduPoint.com
LHC Gives Seven-day Time To Govt’s Review Committee To Resolve Maryam Nawaz’s Matter

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:57 PM

LHC gives seven-day time to govt’s review committee to resolve Maryam Nawaz’s matter

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Najfi asked the petitioner’s counsel to first approach the interior ministry for removal of her name from the Exit Control List.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Monday sent to the government’s review committee the petition of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from the ECL to fly to London to look after her ailing father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi passed the order on petition moved by Maryam Nawaz.

“You should approach the review committee first,” Justice Najfi remarked while taking up the petition of Maryam Nawaz. The bench directed the review committee to decide the matter of Maryam Nawaz within seven days.

Earlier, the IHC sought guarantee from the government officials that who would be responsible if anything happened to ailing Nawaz sharif who was at that time admitted to Services Hospital. The government said that they cannot give guarantee about life and death. Later, the LHC also sought guarantee from the government and PML-N leadership regarding return of Nawaz Sharif.

Just a day before Maryam’s petition before the LHC, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved the Supreme Court challenging LHC’s decision to grant bail to the PML-N leader in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Federal cabinet had placed PML-N leader’s name on the no-fly list on NAB’s request on August 20, 2018.

Maryam Nawaz in her recent petition submitted that her name was placed on the ECL without her stance on the matter being heard. She maintained that the government and NAB’s belief that the PML-N leader would abscond if allowed to travel abroad was against her track record.

She also submitted that Maryam returned from the British capital where she was looking after her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz, to face trial in the corruption references. She further said that both Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif volunteered to come back to surrender even after a judgment of conviction announced in their absence.

The petitioner said that her name on ECL was politically motivated and also questioned the NAB for suggesting her name to be placed on ECL. She asked the court to direct the government for removal of her name from the ECL so that she could fly to London for care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

