Open Menu

LHC Grants Bail To Khawar Manika In Land Grabbing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 10:07 PM

LHC grants bail to Khawar Manika in land grabbing case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Khawar Manika in a case of grabbing Auqaf departments' land in Haveli Lakha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Khawar Manika in a case of grabbing Auqaf departments' land in Haveli Lakha.

The court ordered Khawar Mainka to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of the bail in the case.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Khawar Manika, who was the former husband of Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, the applicant's counsel argued before the court that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against his client on charges of occupying the graveyard land of Auqaf department in Haveli Lakha. He submitted that the land was owned by Manika family and it had never remained with the department.

He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to his client.

However, the ACE's prosecutor opposed the request and submitted that Khawar Manika was found guilty during the investigations.

ACE Okara circle had registered a case against Khawar Maneka and his two sons, Ibrahim and Musa, under sections 409, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with section 5/2/47 of The Prohibition of Corruption Act. It accused them of constructing shops and a wedding lawn on illegally occupied land of the Auqaf department.

Earlier, a special court of Sahiwal region had dismissed the bail petition of Khawar Maneka in the land grabbing case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Lahore High Court Marriage Sahiwal Okara Circle Haveli Lakha Family Court Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystand ..

Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystander injured

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan bench defers indic ..

Election Commission of Pakistan bench defers indictment of PTI chairman in conte ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK President lays foundation stone of Poonch Uni ..

AJK President lays foundation stone of Poonch University projects

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new huntin ..

Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new hunting licenses

2 minutes ago
 Govt blacklisted 111 social media-apps offering on ..

Govt blacklisted 111 social media-apps offering online interest based loans: Sen ..

49 minutes ago
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recover ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs.13.58m from defaulters in ..

1 hour ago
 Nigeria's ruling party consolidates power with loc ..

Nigeria's ruling party consolidates power with local election wins

1 hour ago
 Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after ..

Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after oath-taking of 9-member Cabine ..

1 hour ago
 PMDC to launch national mental health awareness ca ..

PMDC to launch national mental health awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Enmity claims two lives

Enmity claims two lives

1 hour ago
 World Diabetes Day to be marked tomorrow

World Diabetes Day to be marked tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan