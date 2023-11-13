LHC grants bail to Khawar Manika in land grabbing case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Khawar Manika in a case of grabbing Auqaf departments' land in Haveli Lakha.

The court ordered Khawar Mainka to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of the bail in the case.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Khawar Manika, who was the former husband of Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, the applicant's counsel argued before the court that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against his client on charges of occupying the graveyard land of Auqaf department in Haveli Lakha. He submitted that the land was owned by Manika family and it had never remained with the department.

He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to his client.

However, the ACE's prosecutor opposed the request and submitted that Khawar Manika was found guilty during the investigations.

ACE Okara circle had registered a case against Khawar Maneka and his two sons, Ibrahim and Musa, under sections 409, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with section 5/2/47 of The Prohibition of Corruption Act. It accused them of constructing shops and a wedding lawn on illegally occupied land of the Auqaf department.

Earlier, a special court of Sahiwal region had dismissed the bail petition of Khawar Maneka in the land grabbing case.