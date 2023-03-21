LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC has granted bail to the PTI Chief in two cases registered against him in the federal capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday granted protective bail to PTI Chief Imran Khan in two cases of terrorism registered against him in Islamabad.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh granted bail to Imran Khan till March 27.

Earlier, he appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure bail in two cases registered under charges of terrorism in Islamabad.

Imran Khan appeared along with security guards and a few number of party workers and supporters.

The police booked him and others for attacking police and create chaos in the Federal capital on the occasion of his appearance before the court in Thoshakhana case.