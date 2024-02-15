LHC Moved Against Wasim Qadir For Joining PML-N
Published February 15, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The petitioner says Wasim Qadir bagged votes in the name of PTI, and soon after winning the seat from NA-121, he joined the PML-N.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought more arguments on maintainability of a writ petition seeking stay order against notification of the victory of Wasim Qadir, a PTI-backed elected candidate from NA-121, over joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the case moved by Advocate Adeel Yaqoob.
The lawyer argued that Wasim Qadir is not an honest and trustworthy and he violated Article 62 and Article 63 of the Constitution. The lawyer said that he bagged votes in the name of the PTI and publicly took oath that he would not leave the PTI.
After winning the seat from NA-121, the lawyer said, Wasim Qadir joined PML-N, and thus, he violated the oath.
The lawyer asked the court to order the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the notification of Wasim Qadir’s victory.
After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court sought further arguments on maintainability of the writ petition.
Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, a local citizen, approached a local police station with a plea against Wasim Qadir for leaving PTI and joining the PML-N. The complainant raised a question as to why Wasim joined the PML-N after taking votes in the name of the PTI.
In a statement, Wasim Qadir had justified his joining with the PML-N, sayinig that he consulted the local people and his close friends in this regard.
