LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-President

The petition names Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid, Sirajul Haq, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the federal government, and the prime minister as parties involved in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting the reinstatement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The plea states that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the National Assembly in 2017, following petitions filed by Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq, seeking his removal from the party office. In 2018, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of Nawaz Sharif as the party's president.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif, along with Imran Khan, who represents NA-95 Mianwali.

The petitioner argues that Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq should also be removed as party heads, as they have not been truthful and trustworthy.

The plea requests the court to reinstate Nawaz Sharif as the president of the party and initiate proceedings against Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq under Article 63 of the constitution.

However, the Registrar's Office of the high court raised objections to the petition, stating that Nawaz Sharif had already been disqualified by the Supreme Court, and therefore, the matter does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.