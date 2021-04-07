UrduPoint.com
LHC Puts Off Further Hearing Of Maryam Nawaz’s Case For An Indefinite Period

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:53 PM

LHC puts off further hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s case for an indefinite period

Maryam Nawaz had submitted response to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea challenging her bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging bail of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s bail in Chaudhary sugar mills case.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the case.

Maryam Nawaz had submitted her response to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A NAB prosecutor had asked the bench to give more time to go through her response and move a rejoinder.

The court allowed more time to NAB to submit rejoinder and put off further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

Maryam Nawaz in her reply earlier had said that NAB summoned her for questioning in the case after a gap of 14 months. She had accused NAB was targeting her to suppress her voice actions are aimed at stifling opposition leaders’ voice.

She had said that NAB had turned into an institution of political engineering and its chairman the government’s spokesperson. LHC granted her bail on merit and requested the court to throw out the NAB plea seeking cancellation of the bail, she had added.

