LHC Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Petition Against Aun Chaudhry's Victory From NA-128
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an objection by the registrar's office regarding the maintainability of a petition filed by independent candidate Salman Akram Raja against the victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's candidate Aun Chaudhry from NA-128 constituency.
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition as an objection case after the LHC office raised an objection to its maintainability, stating that after the formation of the election tribunal, the petition was not maintainable.
The court reserved its verdict on the objection after hearing arguments from the petitioner's counsel. The petitioner's counsel argued that the election tribunal could not review the decisions of the Election Commission while replying to a court query during the proceedings.
