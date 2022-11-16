LHC seeks report from DG IB, IG Motorways Police over PTI sit-ins case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday sought a report from the Director General Intelligence Bureau, Inspector General Motorway Police and Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior on a petition filed by a citizen against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's sit-ins in Rawalpindi.

During the hearing of the petition, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Bukhari apologized to the court after submitting his medical report.

The LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza expressed annoyance over Commissioner for not appearing before the Court.

The Justice inquired the Deputy Commissioner, Capt®Shoiab Ali who was present in the Court, "where is the Commissioner, does he have no idea of the sensitivity of the matter." The LHC Justice directed the DC to ask the Commissioner to appear before the court on the next hearing.

On the occasion, the DC assured the court that the public would not face any inconvenience in the future.

The Court adjourned the hearing till November 23.