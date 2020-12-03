LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sustained its registrar office's objection to a petition against the upcoming public gathering in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in wake of a second wave of Coronavirus.

The office had objected to the maintainability of the petition.

The court heard the petition as "objection case" and sustained the decision of the office. The court held that as per Constitution and Apex court judgements, writ petition against political parties were not maintainable as they were not institutions.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar had filed the petition, wherein PML-N, PPP and others were impleaded as parties.

The petitioner had stated that health emergency had been declared in the country due to Coronavirus.

He submitted that the government had closed all educational institutions, besides imposing various restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

He said that despite these circumstances, the PDM was holding public gatherings and it was a cause of spread of the Coronavirus. He contended that the PDM leadership was playing with the lives of the masses by holding these gatherings.

The court was requested to restrain PDM from holding public gathering in Lahore and also issue directions for action over violation of COVID-19 related SoPs.