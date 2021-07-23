UrduPoint.com
Life Returns To Normalcy After Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Life returns back to normal in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad as people have started coming back from their hometowns after celebrating Eid ul Azha with their loved ones.

This year, on Eid ul Azha, the government announced three Eid holidays, July 20 to 22 while third day of Eid, July 23 was a working day and a large number of citizens were witnessed moving towards their offices.

Although, most of the shopping centres and main markets of the twin cities including Aabpara, Melody, Super Market, Super Jinnah, Karachi Company, Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Murree Road, Saddar, Sarafa Bazar, Raja Bazar and other markets remained closed on Friday.

The public sector offices with thin attendance of staff were opened as most of the employees availed Friday's leave to enjoy three more holidays including Saturday and Sunday with their family members in native towns but the private businesses remained closed on Friday.

Public transport also returned to roads on almost all the routes of the twin cities and adjoining areas.

