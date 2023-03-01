Literary festival at IUB features film screening, media conclave, Mushaira on 3rd day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :On the third day of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival, a book launch, film screening, RuBaru, media conclave, and grand Mahfil-e-Mushaira were held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Syed Noor, Nasir Adeeb, Amna Mufti, Nazir Leghari, Sheema Kirmani, and Rizwan Razi along with the host, Sajjad Parvez, took a tour of the rise and fall of Pakistani cinema in the media conclave on the theme of the Pakistani film industry on the 2nd and 3rd day of the festival.

The speakers expressed hope that the Pakistani film industry would regain its lost position in the modern era. There was an interesting face-to-face discussion between Sheema Kirmani and Amna Mufti about fine arts and performing arts in Pakistan.

Eminent analyst Mujahid Barelvi discussed the background of Faiz's revolutionary poem "Lazam Hai K Hum Bhi Dekhian gy" along with Sheema Kirmani, who also performed to this famous poem.

Syed Tabish Alwari presided over the grand Mahfil-e-Mushaira and Umbreen Hussain Ambar, Aqeel Abbas Jafari, Azhar Faragh, Gul Nukhiz Akhtar, Mansoor Afaq, Agha Sadaf Mehdi and other famous poets participated in the Mushairah.

Meanwhile, the ongoing festival is featuring book exhibition, agricultural and industrial exhibition, handicrafts exhibition, flower exhibition, and colorful food courts.

Yesterday, Sajjad Pervez talked about the life and struggle of vice chancellor in a RuBaru session with Dr Athar Mahboob. On the occasion, Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui expressed his views at the launch of the book written by Dr Muhammad Shahzad Rana on the vice chancellor.

Earlier, Wahab Bugti, Zahoor Lohar, Arif Mulghani, Mohan Bhagat, Shaaban Chacharr, and other regional artists performed in a wonderful concert of regional music on the second day of the festival.

A theater group from Multan and a university theater troupe showcased their art in the theater performance at the amphitheater.