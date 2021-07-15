UrduPoint.com
Livestock Organizes Training Workshop For Protection Of Sacrificial Animals' Hides

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Livestock organizes training workshop for protection of sacrificial animals' hides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Livestock department has organized a training workshop for the protection of hides of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy Director Livestock, Jalalpur Pir Wala, Dr Jamshid Akhtar said that the department had trained the butchers to prevent the loss of precious animals hides.

Dr. Jamshaid, on the occasion, said that with offering of religious duty on eid days the people should also protect the country's economy and the leather industry from damages by preserving the hides of sacrificial animals.

He advised that first of all people should choose an expert butcher for removing sacrificial animal skin and avoid damaging the hides by knife.

Likewise, never put hides of animals into shopping bag or plastic bags after skinning. After skinning, apply salt to the skin and keep it in a well-ventilated place so that its quality didn't affected.

He urged the citizens to play their role in the country's economy by protecting the skins of the sacrificial animals.

