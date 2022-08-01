Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: Mufti Shakoor

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said that locals would be given top priority in the provision of gas connections and jobs, as newly explored gas reserves located in erstwhile Frontier Region Lakki Marwat and North Wazrisitan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said that locals would be given top priority in the provision of gas connections and jobs, as newly explored gas reserves located in erstwhile Frontier Region Lakki Marwat and North Wazrisitan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he directed Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to immediately initiate work on the survey for giving connections to the local people as soon as possible.

He said that gas connections would be immediately approved for the areas including Frontier Region Bettani area, Tajori and Gambela.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani also gave his ruling that Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be established immediately in Bannu, North Waziristan and Erstwhile Frontier Region, Bettani area.