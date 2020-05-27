UrduPoint.com
Locusts Attack May Cause Rs451 B Loss To Provincial Exchequer: Agriculture Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Locusts attack may cause Rs451 b loss to provincial exchequer: Agriculture minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho Tuesday said the locusts attack on crops in Sindh could cause Rs.451 billion loss to provincial exchequer.

He urged the Federal government for ariel spray on the crops so as to protect them from locusts attack, according to a news release.

He said the teams of agriculture department had carried out spray on crops in the affected areas during Eid days.

The minister said the teams sprayed in Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmor-Kandhkot, Matiari, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar, Dadu and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

"In summer season, the locusts in a large number were entering in Sindh and South Punjab," he said.

