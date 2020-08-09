Logical conclusion of mega corruption cases top most priority of NAB: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said bureau's major focus was to ensure logical conclusion of mega corruption cases.

In a statement, he said since inception, NAB has recovered Rs. 466.069 billion which is a great achievement.

He said NAB had received 53,643 complaints. Of which the bureau had processed 42,760 during 2019 whereas complaints registered in 2018 were 48,591 and processed 41,414.

During 2019, NAB processed 1,308 complaint verifications, 1,686 inquiries, 609 investigations and recovered Rs 141.542 billion from corrupt elements.

The chairman said NAB's faith is `Corruption free Pakistan` and to achieve its moto, an anti corruption strategy for awareness, prevention and enforcement has been chalked out. NAB was committed to eradicate corruption by utilizing all its resources in all forms and manifestations, he said.

He added that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

NAB has established its state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in its Rawalpindi bureau.

In 2019, he informed, 15,747 questioned documents and 300 thumb impressions were analyzed in 50 cases and forensic analysis was carried out on 74 digital devices.

NAB has always accorded high priority for training/capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining quality of investigation officers and prosecutors.

NAB was the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC, the chairman said.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination projects.

He said World Economic Forum Report, Transparency International, Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan has lauded NAB's efforts to aware people about the negative effects of corruption.

According to a survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB. He said NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. This was a reorganization of NAB's excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries.

He said that he signed a Memorandum of understanding with the Higher education Commission to aware students of Universities/Colleges about the negative effects of corruption at an early age as youth is the future of Pakistan.