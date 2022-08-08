Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 8th, 2022) The Pakistan Army made high-level postings of top military commanders, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who was serving as Corps Commander Peshawar was appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

