Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Posted As Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Faiz Hameed while Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 8th, 2022) The Pakistan Army made high-level postings of top military commanders, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who was serving as Corps Commander Peshawar was appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar Corp Commander

(Details to Follow)

