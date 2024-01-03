LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad/Jamsheoro Dr Shahid islam Junejo has said that there has been a rapid increase in the number of patients every passing year.

Compared to the year 2022, the number of patients has soared in 2023 which indicates the growing trust of patients in the hospital administration and functionality.

Patients are being treated by modern machinery as per international requirements and along with this, various departments are also being increased.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, he expressed these views while talking to different delegations. AMS General Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, AMS General II Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman Kalwar, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, AMS Admin Dr. Abdul Rasheed Bilal, AMS Dr. Munir Ahmed Sheikh and officers were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Junejo further mentioned that due to facilities and standard treatment at our hospital, patients are coming not only from Hyderabad but also from 18 districts and Balochistan, due to which, after the admission of more patients than the capacity, the rush inside the wards increases, while in case of lack of capacity in the respective wards, the patients are kept in other wards but the visiting patient is not returned.

He disclosed that in 2022, OPD registered 3,055,899 patients, and this number escalated to 3,736,913 in 2023. Similarly, in 2022, 109,750 patients were admitted for treatment, whereas in 2023, the figure rose to 116,250 admissions.

Additionally, the ICU provided necessary facilities free of cost for 2,500 patients and 1,750 children.

The MS of LUH also revealed that in 2023, after an increase in the operation theaters, 28,900 major surgeries and 49,980 minor surgeries were performed, marking a 30% increase compared to the preceding year, 2022.