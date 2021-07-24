UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUH's Burns Unit Opens From December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

LUH's burns unit opens from December

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Director Administration Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Abdul Sattar Jatoi on Saturday said state-of-the-art burns ward at LUH will start functioning on December 21, 2021.

He said this during his visit to the under construction building of the burns ward here at LUH Hyderabad branch, said a press release.

He said that after completion, it would be a full-fledged eighty-bedded burns ward of the international standard, the patients having burn injuries would have no need to shift to Karachi hospitals as all required facilities will be provided in it.

On the directives of Sindh government, the construction of the building of burns ward will be started three years back with estimated cost of Rs.

93.6 million and it is near to its completion, he said and added that besides provision of 80 beds in the ward, four state-of-the-art operation theatres and sixteen-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will also the part of the burns ward.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit Hyderabad Jatoi December All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

3 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

4 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.