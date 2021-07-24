(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Director Administration Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Abdul Sattar Jatoi on Saturday said state-of-the-art burns ward at LUH will start functioning on December 21, 2021.

He said this during his visit to the under construction building of the burns ward here at LUH Hyderabad branch, said a press release.

He said that after completion, it would be a full-fledged eighty-bedded burns ward of the international standard, the patients having burn injuries would have no need to shift to Karachi hospitals as all required facilities will be provided in it.

On the directives of Sindh government, the construction of the building of burns ward will be started three years back with estimated cost of Rs.

93.6 million and it is near to its completion, he said and added that besides provision of 80 beds in the ward, four state-of-the-art operation theatres and sixteen-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will also the part of the burns ward.