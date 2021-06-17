LWMC conducts desilting operations in Wahga Town

Lahore waste management company conducted a special desilting operation in connection with monsoon plan on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore waste management company conducted a special desilting operation in connection with monsoon plan on Thursday.

This cleanliness drive was carried out in rural areas of Wahga town including Minhala , Hadyara villages and the adjoining areas. The department deployed 05 additional workers and lifted more than one ton of desilting material with the help of handcarts and pickup.

CEO of LWMC Rafia Haider stated that the department is working as per the prepared monsoon plan to ensure the smooth disposal of water from streets and main roads.

She added, "To maintain cleanliness is our utmost priority and in this regard, the department is working day and night to facilitate the citizens especially during monsoon."She appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC and instead of littering and throwing waste in streets, culverts, canals, and open plots should use waste bins. In case of waste-related complaint citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore, she added.