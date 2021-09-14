UrduPoint.com

LWMC Prepares Cleanliness Plan For Pak Vs NZ T20 Matches

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during the Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series

As per the plan, the LWMC will complete all necessary arrangements before the start of the series. Washing of all the enclosures of Gaddafi Stadium would be completed between 13th to 22nd of September. For the purpose, the department had deployed 180 sanitary workers, 27 supervisors and 17 officers and provided them three water bowsers, as many mechanical sweepers, five mini dumpers and a compactor.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said that the operations managers would be present at the stadium for the T20 series, and monitor the cleanliness arrangements. She stressed that all town managers should ensure washing of stadium, dusting of seats and cleaning of wash rooms as well. There will be 4 male sanitary workers, 1 female sanitary worker and one sanitary supervisor in each enclosure.

She urged citizens to play their role in maintaining cleanliness in the city. In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application.

