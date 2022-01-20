Madni Chowk flyover project to be completed till March: Secretary Housing

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood Thursday said that construction work was continued with rapid pace at Madni Chowk flyover project and the project would be completed till the month of March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood Thursday said that construction work was continued with rapid pace at Madni Chowk flyover project and the project would be completed till the month of March.

During his visit of the site alongwith Deputy Secretary Housing Malik Zahid Iqbal, Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem here on Thursday, he said that special task has been given to MDA for early completion of the project. He said that the project was being completed with funds of Rs 416 million.

Javed Akhtar added that the government has speed up development projects in South Punjab to provide maximum relief to masses.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to complete all ongoing development projects within the given time. He said that the MDA administration has been directed to lift all scrap from the site before completion of the project.

Giving briefing on the occasion, DG MDA Qaisar Saleem said that 70 percent work of the project has been completed so far and added that the project would be completed within the given time.

He informed secretary housing that a comprehensive plan has been formed to complete all ongoing development projects at the earliest adding that command and control centre was been established for the this purpose which would be operational soon.